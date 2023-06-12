Air Force Staff Sgt. Joaniqua Rutherford, a dental technician from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., cleans dental instruments during the Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care in Terre Haute, Ind., June 13, 2023. Led by the 181st Intelligence Wing, IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense Innovative Readiness Training partnership that provides no-cost services to the community and real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 20:19 Photo ID: 7858876 VIRIN: 230613-Z-TO616-1588 Resolution: 3669x5504 Size: 3.59 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community (Part 3) [Image 29 of 29], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.