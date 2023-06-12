Air Force Capt. Dryden Granger, a dentist from Cannon Air Force Base, N.M., attends to a patient while operating no-cost healthcare clinic as part of Innovative Readiness Training mission IRT Hoosier Care at the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club in Terre Haute, Ind., June 13, 2023. IRT Hoosier Care is a Department of Defense-led partnership with local organizations that provides no-cost services to the community while providing real-world training to service members. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amber Anderson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 20:18 Photo ID: 7858867 VIRIN: 230613-Z-TO616-1320 Resolution: 3669x5504 Size: 3.86 MB Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IRT Hoosier Care serves Wabash valley community (Part 3) [Image 29 of 29], by A1C Amber Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.