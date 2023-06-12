Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard conducts join-training exercise with SouthCarolina State Fire and local emergency responders in Charleston [Image 5 of 5]

    South Carolina National Guard conducts join-training exercise with SouthCarolina State Fire and local emergency responders in Charleston

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and first responders-rescuers with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) conduct search and rescue (SAR) training in coastal waters, Charleston, South Carolina, June 7-8, 2023. The scenario-based training focused on aquatic rescue proficiency and operational capability for aircrews and rescuers with an emphasis on environmental challenges specific to the Charleston area and Lowcountry region. SC-HART is a collaborative effort between the South Carolina Army National Guard and the South Carolina State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (SC-TF1), Office of the State Fire Marshal. The South Carolina Army National Guard contributes to the program with instructors, crews, support personnel, and UH-60L Black Hawk and LUH-72B Lakota helicopters; all military personnel and aircraft are assigned to 59th Aviation Troop Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe, South Carolina National Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:49
    Photo ID: 7858483
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-FO188-0033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 13.74 MB
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard conducts join-training exercise with SouthCarolina State Fire and local emergency responders in Charleston [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    UH60 Black Hawk
    South Carolina National Guard
    SC-HART
    59th Aviation Troop Command
    UH-72B Lakota

