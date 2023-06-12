South Carolina National Guard conducts join-training exercise with SouthCarolina State Fire and local emergency responders in Charleston

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers and first responders-rescuers with the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team (SC-HART) conduct search and rescue (SAR) training in coastal waters, Charleston, South Carolina, June 7-8, 2023. The scenario-based training focused on aquatic rescue proficiency and operational capability for aircrews and rescuers with an emphasis on environmental challenges specific to the Charleston area and Lowcountry region. SC-HART is a collaborative effort between the South Carolina Army National Guard and the South Carolina State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force (SC-TF1), Office of the State Fire Marshal. The South Carolina Army National Guard contributes to the program with instructors, crews, support personnel, and UH-60L Black Hawk and LUH-72B Lakota helicopters; all military personnel and aircraft are assigned to 59th Aviation Troop Command. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe, South Carolina National Guard)

