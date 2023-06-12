Papa Company Rifle Week

A recruit with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, communicates with another recruit while operating the range pits during Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 12, 2023. Recruits in the pits monitored targets to alert shooters where their rounds were landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

