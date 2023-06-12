Papa Company Rifle Week

Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, operate the range pits during Table 1 pre-qualification firing on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 12, 2023. The recruits used spotting and scoring disks to alert shooters where their rounds were landing. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

