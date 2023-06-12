Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 12, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)
This work, Papa Company Rifle Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
