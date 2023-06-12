Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 12, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:49 Photo ID: 7858061 VIRIN: 230612-M-WD009-1071 Resolution: 4935x2721 Size: 1.51 MB Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Papa Company Rifle Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.