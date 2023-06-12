Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Papa Company Rifle Week [Image 1 of 8]

    Papa Company Rifle Week

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Papa Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct Table 1 pre-qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 12, 2023. During pre-qualification, recruits fire their weapons for the first time and practice the fundamentals of marksmanship. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:49
    Photo ID: 7858056
    VIRIN: 230612-M-WD009-1042
    Resolution: 5272x3602
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Papa Company Rifle Week [Image 8 of 8], by LCpl Ava Alegria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week
    Papa Company Rifle Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    shoot
    rifleman
    M16-A4
    ERR
    MCRDPI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT