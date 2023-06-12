Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps provides aid to communities experiencing flooding

    Corps provides aid to communities experiencing flooding

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2023

    Photo by Wendy Wells 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left) Maj. John Walleser, geotechnical engineer, and (right) Alex Le, senior
    hydraulic engineer, participate in an emergency operations center exercise
    in the office in St. Paul, Minnesota, March 2. USACE St. Paul District photo
    by Wendy Wells

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 13:13
    Photo ID: 7857822
    VIRIN: 230302-A-FW121-355
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps provides aid to communities experiencing flooding, by Wendy Wells, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Corps provides aid to communities experiencing flooding

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    flood
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    emergency operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT