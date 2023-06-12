SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Lt. Brandon Doulaki and Navy Diver 1st Class Rony Baez, assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), install a cofferdam on guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000). SWRMC provides maintenance support and selective maintenance training to surface ships, submarines, shore activities and other commands of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.05.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 13:10 Photo ID: 7857795 VIRIN: 230605-N-KK081-1109 Resolution: 3873x2647 Size: 5.63 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Divers Maintain the Fleet [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.