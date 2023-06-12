Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Divers Maintain the Fleet [Image 7 of 9]

    US Divers Maintain the Fleet

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2023

    Southwest Regional Maintenance Center

    SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Lt. Brandon Doulaki and Navy Diver 1st Class Rony Baez, assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), install a cofferdam on guided-missile destroyer USS Zumwalt (DDG 1000). SWRMC provides maintenance support and selective maintenance training to surface ships, submarines, shore activities and other commands of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

