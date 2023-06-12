US Divers Maintain the Fleet

SAN DIEGO (June 5, 2023) – Navy Diver 3rd Class Jackson Behun, assigned to Southwest Regional Maintenance Center (SWRMC), conducts an inspection on Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59)’s running gear. SWRMC provides maintenance support and selective maintenance training to surface ships, submarines, shore activities and other commands of the U.S. Pacific Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)

