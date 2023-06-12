Nimitz Flight Quarters

230613-N-YV347-1125 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) An F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jordan Jennings)

Date Taken: 01.08.2016 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 [Image 21 of 21]