    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230613-N-XK462-1100 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) Four E-2C Hawkeyes from the “Sun Kings” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 116 fly in formation near the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 11:36
    Photo ID: 7857441
    VIRIN: 230613-N-XK462-1100
    Resolution: 4471x2981
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations, by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Navy

