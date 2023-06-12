230613-N-XK462-1075 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) A U.S. Navy Sailor directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 11:36 Photo ID: 7857439 VIRIN: 230613-N-XK462-1075 Resolution: 3263x2175 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Conducts Flight Operations [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.