230613-N-MH015-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 13, 2023) U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Adam Dornbusch, left, from Pampillion, Neb., and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Zach Haegele, from St. Louis, rotate an engine on a spanning dolly in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 11:35 Photo ID: 7857426 VIRIN: 230613-N-MH015-1003 Resolution: 4625x3304 Size: 1.77 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Conduct Maintenance [Image 21 of 21], by PO2 Joseph Calabrese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.