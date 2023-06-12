EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Camille, second from right, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team lead from the 21st Civil Engineering Squadron, trains EOD Airmen on improvised mitigation techniques using water in bottles on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2023. The EOD are preeminent tactical and technical explosives experts in place to protect the base and its assets. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

