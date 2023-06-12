Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Chris Camille, second from right, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team lead from the 21st Civil Engineering Squadron, trains EOD Airmen on improvised explosive device mitigation techniques on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2023. During this training, each Airman received hands-on experience with various materials EOD service members use to accomplish their mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:05
    This work, EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

