PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airmen Reese Collins, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal apprentice, and Jacob Rice, an EOD team member, both part of the 21st CES EOD, measure detonating cords as part of a training on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 25, 2023. Collins and Rice cut multiple cords and measured each one to ensure they were the same length to detonate simultaneously. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:05 Photo ID: 7857156 VIRIN: 230525-F-JC347-1107 Resolution: 300x450 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.