U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Seidler, an Explosive Ordnance Device technician from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, receives an official Air Force certificate. Seidler was killed at age 24 when an improvised explosive device hit his vehicle in Afghanistan on Jan. 5, 2012. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 10:05
|Photo ID:
|7857149
|VIRIN:
|230526-F-X1914-1001
|Resolution:
|4984x3316
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
