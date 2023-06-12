Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude [Image 1 of 4]

    EOD: refining skillsets, cultivating fortitude

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Matthew Seidler, an Explosive Ordnance Device technician from the 21st Civil Engineer Squadron, receives an official Air Force certificate. Seidler was killed at age 24 when an improvised explosive device hit his vehicle in Afghanistan on Jan. 5, 2012. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:05
    Photo ID: 7857149
    VIRIN: 230526-F-X1914-1001
    Resolution: 4984x3316
    Location: US
    TAGS

    EOD

