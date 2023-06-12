Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, left, the Inspector General; Sgt. 1st Class Dariana Baric, center, the noncommissioned officer Inspector General of the Year; and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, stand together after Baric was presented an Army Commendation Medal for her achievement. Baric and four other IGs were honored at the Worldwide Inspector General Conference at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Ruyle)

Date Taken: 05.23.2023
Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US