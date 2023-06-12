Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019 [Image 5 of 5]

    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019

    CAMP ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Thomas Ruyle 

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, left, the Inspector General; Sgt. 1st Class Dariana Baric, center, the noncommissioned officer Inspector General of the Year; and Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis, the Inspector General Sergeant Major, stand together after Baric was presented an Army Commendation Medal for her achievement. Baric and four other IGs were honored at the Worldwide Inspector General Conference at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, May 23, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Ruyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:10
    Photo ID: 7857145
    VIRIN: 230523-A-LU586-1711
    Resolution: 3307x2480
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019
    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019
    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019
    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019
    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Inspector General
    USA
    Army
    Army IG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT