U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Donna W. Martin, left, the Inspector General, administers the inspector general oath of office to Sgt. Maj. Delia Quintero during the Worldwide Inspector General Conference at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, May 24, 2023. Quintero will succeed Sgt. Maj. Larry Orvis as the Inspector General Sergeant Major in June. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Ruyle)

Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019