    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019 [Image 1 of 5]

    Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019

    CAMP ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2023

    Photo by Thomas Ruyle 

    U.S. Army Inspector General Agency

    U.S. Soldiers and Army civilians stand for a group photo during the 2023 Worldwide Inspector general Conference at Camp Robinson, Arkansas, May 22, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Timothy Johnsey)

