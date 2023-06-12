Date Taken: 05.22.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:10 Photo ID: 7857141 VIRIN: 230322-A-GO713-1713 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 2.2 MB Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army IGs hold first in-person conference since 2019 [Image 5 of 5], by Thomas Ruyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.