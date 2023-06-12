Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Visits Arlington National Cemetery

(From left to right, in focus) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Italian Ambassador to the U.S. Mariangela Zappia, and Arlington National Cemetery Superintendent Charles Alexander, Jr. walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 12, 2023. While at ANC, Tajani participated in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and visited gravesites of Italians interred at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

