Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, obscured center; Italian Ambassador to the U.S. Mariangela Zappia, obscured right; Embassy of Italy Defense Attaché Maj. Gen. Maurizio Cantiello, front center; and Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Riccardo Guariglia, front left; participate in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 12, 2023. While at ANC, Tajani, Zappia, Cantiello, and Guariglia also visited gravesites of Italians interred at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

