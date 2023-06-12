Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Visits Arlington National Cemetery

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 12, 2023. While at ANC, Tajani also visited several gravesites of Italians interred at ANC. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

