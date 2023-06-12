A tomb guard from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) conduct a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., June 12, 2023. The wreath was laid by Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 10:02
|Photo ID:
|7857118
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-IW468-836
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani Visits Arlington National Cemetery [Image 25 of 25], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
