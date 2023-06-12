Air Defender 23

U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules and C-17 GlobeMaster aircraft assigned to the Air National Guard are seen parked on the flight line next to the German air force's A400M Atlas aircraft at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 10, 2023. These aircraft will participate in exercise Air Defender 2023, which integrates both U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

