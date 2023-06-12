102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals

Members of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron place their guidon at the summit of Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire, June 8, 2023. 102nd CES leadership coordinated the hike with the understanding that unit cohesion leads squadron members to lean on each other for support during six month deployments or while getting through day-to-day jobs. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

