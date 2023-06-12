Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 08:03 Photo ID: 7856859 VIRIN: 230608-Z-TS442-1156 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.22 MB Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.