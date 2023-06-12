102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals

Members of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron practice convoy operations and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training during a squadron hike on Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire, June 8, 2023. The squadron climbed the mountain with the intention to build unit cohesion and squadron camaraderie while also tying in training goals. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

