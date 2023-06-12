Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals [Image 7 of 18]

    102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Members of the 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron practice convoy operations and tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training during a squadron hike on Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire, June 8, 2023. The squadron climbed the mountain with the intention to build unit cohesion and squadron camaraderie while also tying in training goals. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 08:03
    Photo ID: 7856856
    VIRIN: 230608-Z-TS442-1071
    Resolution: 5732x3814
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals [Image 18 of 18], by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    morale
    hike
    civil engineering
    TCCC
    unit cohesion
    Mount Monadnock

