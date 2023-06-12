102nd Civil Engineer Squadron climbs Mount Monadnock to build unit cohesion and work toward training goals

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Christian Leighton, 102nd Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs the squadron before starting the hike up Mount Monadnock, New Hampshire, June 8, 2023. The squadron worked on their convoy operations, tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) training and land navigation skills while on the mountain. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

