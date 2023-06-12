230609-N-NH267-1122 ARABIAN GULF (June 9, 2023) Engineman 2nd Class Armando Acevedo uses a Naval Firefighting Thermal Imager during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Arabian Gulf, June 9, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

