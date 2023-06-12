Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    General Quarters Drill [Image 2 of 6]

    General Quarters Drill

    ARABIAN GULF

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230609-N-NH267-1023 ARABIAN GULF (June 9, 2023) Ensign Gordon Kitchener verifies zone settings during a general quarters drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Arabian Gulf, June 9, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 05:20
    Photo ID: 7856710
    VIRIN: 230609-N-NH257-1023
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1014.11 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill
    General Quarters Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Middle East

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT