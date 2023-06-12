230606-N-NH267-1096 GULF OF OMAN (June 6, 2023) Cmdr. Jake Ferrari, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), delivers remarks during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony in the Gulf of Oman, June 6, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

