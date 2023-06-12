Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle Of Midway Commemoration Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    Battle Of Midway Commemoration Ceremony

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230606-N-NH267-1006 GULF OF OMAN (June 6, 2023) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Lynea Arriaga shoulders a ceremonial rifle during a Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Oman, June 6, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 05:00
    Photo ID: 7856683
    VIRIN: 230606-N-NH257-1006
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 949.41 KB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle Of Midway Commemoration Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Elliot Schaudt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Color Guard
    Destroyer
    Paul Hamilton
    Midway
    Battle of Midway

