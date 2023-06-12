U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Courtney Mapes, right, a flight surgeon with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, receives a tour of the German Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron from German air force Lt. Col. Astrid Berg, the first flight surgeon with the 62nd Air Transport Wing, prior to exercise Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 1, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

