Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defender 23 [Image 2 of 2]

    Air Defender 23

    WUNSTORF, NI, GERMANY

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Courtney Mapes, right, a flight surgeon with the 169th Airlift Squadron, 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, receives a tour of the German Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron from German air force Lt. Col. Astrid Berg, the first flight surgeon with the 62nd Air Transport Wing, prior to exercise Air Defender 23 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 1, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 04:04
    Photo ID: 7856629
    VIRIN: 230601-Z-SF462-1001
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, NI, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defender 23 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Defender 23
    Air Defender 23

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Air Defender
    146AW
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT