Air Defender 23

From left: U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Miah Helm and Senior Airman Jacob Hall, with the 123rd Contingency Response Group security forces, 123d Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and a German military police officer with the 62nd Air Transport Wing, review security measures in preparation for Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 3, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. Badges have been blurred for security purposes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

