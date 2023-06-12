Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Defender 23

    Air Defender 23

    WUNSTORF, NI, GERMANY

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    From left: U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Miah Helm and Senior Airman Jacob Hall, with the 123rd Contingency Response Group security forces, 123d Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, and a German military police officer with the 62nd Air Transport Wing, review security measures in preparation for Air Defender 2023 (AD23) at Wunstorf Air Base, Wunstorf, Germany, June 3, 2023. Exercise AD23 integrates U.S. and allied air power to defend shared values while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression worldwide. Badges have been blurred for security purposes. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 04:01
    Photo ID: 7856623
    VIRIN: 230603-Z-SF462-1001
    Resolution: 9504x5344
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: WUNSTORF, NI, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Defender 23, by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    146th Airlift Wing
    Air Defender
    146AW
    AD23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT