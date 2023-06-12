USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts SRF Bravo

230609-N-QF023-1421

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) A Sailor demonstrates proper defense technique with baton after being OC sprayed during Security Force Reaction Bravo training aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 9. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).



