    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts SRF Bravo [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Conducts SRF Bravo

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230609-N-QF023-1015
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 9, 2023) Seaman Corey Lowe, from Houston, demonstrates proper striking technique with baton after being OC sprayed during Security Force Reaction Bravo training aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in the Philippine Sea, June 9. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

