    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.12.2023

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 12, 2023) – U.S. Sailors cheer during a frocking ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    CVN 71
    Frocking Ceremony
    Aircraft Carrier

