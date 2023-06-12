PACIFIC OCEAN (June 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy Legalman 1st Class Maria Reid, from Houston, gives frocking letters to Sailors during a frocking ceremoy in the hangar bay aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 00:39 Photo ID: 7856460 VIRIN: 230612-N-EQ851-1059 Resolution: 3552x2364 Size: 1.16 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.