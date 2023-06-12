PACIFIC OCEAN (June 12, 2023) – U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 1st Class Mercedes Theus, from Long Beach, Calif., organizes Sailors during a frocking ceremony aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 12, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway conducting Tailored Ship's Training Availability, an evolution that prepares the ship and crew for full integration into a carrier strike group through a wide range of mission-critical operations, in cooperation with Carrier Air Wing 11 and its squadrons. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 00:39 Photo ID: 7856459 VIRIN: 230612-N-EQ851-1009 Resolution: 4373x2911 Size: 1.43 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.