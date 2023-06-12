Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Gunner's Mate Prepares to Shoot Shot Line [Image 2 of 5]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class RuKiyah Mack 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230610-N-QF023-1026
    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Munoz, from Midland, Texas, prepares to shoot the shot line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Philippine Sea, June 10. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).

    VIRIN: 230610-N-QF023-1026
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Gunner's Mate Prepares to Shoot Shot Line [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ras
    Gunner's mate
    shot line
    cg 62
    uss robert smalls

