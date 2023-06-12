USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Gunner's Mate Prepares to Shoot Shot Line

230610-N-QF023-1026
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Ricardo Munoz, from Midland, Texas, prepares to shoot the shot line aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Philippine Sea, June 10. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
