230610-N-QF023-1103
PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Seaman Aaliyah Grizzle, from Newark, New Jersey, signals aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during a fueling replenishment-at-sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the Philippine Sea, June 10. Smalls is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class RuKiyah Mack).
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 23:38
|Photo ID:
|7856402
|VIRIN:
|230610-N-QF023-1103
|Resolution:
|6720x3764
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|6
This work, USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) Sailor Signals during RAS with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 RuKiyah Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT