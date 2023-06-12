Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Games Challenge 2023 [Image 4 of 23]

    Warrior Games Challenge 2023

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The 2023 Warrior Games Challenge is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring adaptive sports used by wounded warriors as part of their recovery process. Each service provides newly enrolled wounded warriors with access to adaptive sports, allowing them to find new ways of enhancing their recovery journey. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Shawn Sprayberry)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 23:21
    Photo ID: 7856382
    VIRIN: 230612-F-OR487-004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 17.83 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Games Challenge 2023 [Image 23 of 23], by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    AFW2
    Warrior Games Challenge

