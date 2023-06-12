Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 5 of 5]

    Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Darlene Clement, 735th Air Mobility Squadron aerial port superintendent, speaks during a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” discussion panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. The “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy was repealed on Sept. 20, 2011, allowing airmen to serve regardless of their sexual orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:23
    VIRIN: 230609-F-JA727-0028
    This work, Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

