Service members share their life experiences during a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” discussion panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. The policy was repealed on Sept. 20, 2011, allowing airmen to serve regardless of their sexual orientation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:23 Photo ID: 7856300 VIRIN: 230609-F-JA727-0019 Resolution: 5293x3542 Size: 12.52 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.