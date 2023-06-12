Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 3 of 5]

    Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Negelly Del Orbe-Burgos, 15th Wing Equal Opportunity director, moderates a “Don’t ask, don’t tell” discussion panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. The panel gave the panelists an opportunity to increase awareness and educate members on the importance of diversity and inclusion within the military community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:23
    VIRIN: 230609-F-JA727-0013
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    This work, Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    discussion
    don't ask don't tell
    panel
    DADT

