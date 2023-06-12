Capt. Jennifer Kapahua, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron nurse, speaks during a “Dont ask, don’t tell” discussion panel at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. Kapahua was one of four panelists that served during the “Don’t ask, don’t tell” policy period, which inhibited homosexuality within the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:23 Photo ID: 7856298 VIRIN: 230609-F-JA727-0018 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 13.32 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Don’t ask, don’t tell panel held at Hickam [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.