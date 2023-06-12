Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d MLR Marines Conduct Scout Screener [Image 1 of 6]

    3d MLR Marines Conduct Scout Screener

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Patrick King 

    3rd Marine Division     

    A U.S. Marine with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts a pistol marksmanship lane during a scout platoon screener at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2023. The screener evaluates Marine’s abilities to execute basic skills, learn and retain information, and improve scores over repetitious evaluations to identify Marines who will be successful in the future scout platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 20:25
    Photo ID: 7856211
    VIRIN: 230606-M-JH495-1004
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Training
    Pistol Range
    lethality
    Force Design 2030
    3d Marine Littoral Regiment
    Sniper Screening

