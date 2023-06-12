3d MLR Marines Conduct Scout Screener

A U.S. Marine with 3d Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, conducts a pistol marksmanship lane during a scout platoon screener at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 5, 2023. The screener evaluates Marine’s abilities to execute basic skills, learn and retain information, and improve scores over repetitious evaluations to identify Marines who will be successful in the future scout platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Patrick King)

